BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The daughter of Polish immigrants, Irena Woszczak grew up on the east side of Buffalo and has owned Broadway Opticians in the Broadway Market for the last 30 years. But, while the war in Ukraine seems far away, the people it impacts remain close to her heart.

About a month ago, she was approached by Barbara Hughes who owns Webster’s Bistro and Bar in North Tonawanda, about creating a Polish and Ukrainian fundraiser to benefit the people in need… specifically the children in a Ukrainian orphanage.

The fundraiser will be held on May 15th at the rescue fire hall on Erie Blvd. in North Tonawanda.

Those interested in contributing are encouraged to contact Irena’s store for tickets to the dinner.