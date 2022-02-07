Local businesses ask governor to end face mask mandate

(WIVB) — The clock is ticking down on New York State’s face mask mandate. The mandate is set to expire Thursday, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce whether she plans to end or extend it Wednesday.

During a briefing, Hochul said COVID-19 rates are dropping statewide, and she is optimistic.

“We are going to assess the situation here in New York,” Hochul said. “We put in some protections in place to help our workplaces and our employees and customers. So we’ll be having a conversation about [the mandate].”

Angelo Canna owns three restaurants – two of which are located in Erie County where a separate mask mandate is in effect. But Finnerty’s Taproom is in Ellicottville, and Canna thinks dropping the mask mandate could bring in more customers.

“I think it would help us,” Canna said. “People would come out in droves. They’ll frequent more restaurants – they’ll frequent more businesses in general.”

Joseph LaGreca owns Synergy Hair Studio in Lockport. He said it’s been tough having to keep track of the mandates.

“We are a Niagara County business, so we have our own set of rules and regulations as far as the county allows. Yet, we’re also governed by the state with our state license, so it’s impacted us in a couple of confusing ways,” LaGreca said.

This comes as several states announced plans to relax mask mandates. The Democratic Governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware say they will lift mask requirements for schools within the month.

Monday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted their state’s indoor mask mandate will end next week. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks inside public places.