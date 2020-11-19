Local businesses react to latest closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some local businesses are back to square one: preparing to shut their doors once again with no idea how long it could take before they reopen.

Wednesday, Governor Cuomo had a warning for Western New York residents – it’s now in their hands to get the infection rate down and get the businesses back open.

And despite months of dealing with COVID-19, the Governor says the impact is now real to the region, which has the highest infection rate in New York State.

“Western New York has never lived the full wrath pain of COVID’ wrath,” he said during a briefing Wednesday.

Now, under the state’s Cluster Action Initiative, most of Erie County is moving into the orange microcluster zone, leading to closures.

“We don’t want it to seem like we’re penalizing any one industry; we know that businesses are going to feel that way,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “We’ve been seeing a spread in some of these locations and we have an opportunity to control it.”

Starting Friday, businesses like gyms, beauty salons and barbershops must close. Local business leaders we spoke with say while they had an idea this was coming, it doesn’t make the news any easier.

During this difficult time, officials have called for the public’s support – the local businesses say they’re counting on it.