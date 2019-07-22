Local cancer survivor gets a photo on stage Thomas Rhett

Madison Muckle, 11, was diagnosed with cancer when she was just three, and this weekend country music star Thomas Rhett made one of her dreams come true.

Madison and her mother had VIP tickets to the country concert at Darien Lake over the weekend, and thanks to her creative sign Thomas Rhett brought her onto the stage.



“He asked me what my name was,” she said. “And I go, “Madison.” And he goes, “this is Madison my new favorite human being in the world.”

It all started with check marks on the sign that she made for the concert.

One was to beat cancer. Number two on that list was to attend a Thomas Rhett concert.

In the last box on the list, was take a photo with Thomas Rhett.

And that’s exactly what happened.

“I was standing there and he gave me a hug and he asked for a phone so he could take a picture,” she said.

The singer posted a special message to the girl on Twitter.

It read: “Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you! May God continue to bless you and your sweet family hope you had a great time at the show.”