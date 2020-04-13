1  of  3
Local CAO Head Start programs using social media to bring the lessons straight to the students

School has been out of session for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been in session for some area Head Start students who are getting their classes via social media.

“We are trying to assist our families and support our families during this time of social distancing,” said Eivory Eison, education manager for CAO WNY Head Start. “So we’re really, our teachers are working so hard, and they’re submitting lessons and stories and activities every week so that the children still have a sense of their daily routine and a connection to the school.”

The CAO of Western New York has been working hard to make sure students are still connected to their academics by offering all types of classes and content for students online and on Facebook,

“We started this right away. As soon as health and human services made the decision that we should shut down our head start program the very first thing we did was we s at down in our main office here and we brain stormed of the kinds of things we can do,” said L. Nathan Hare President & CEO Community Action Organization WNY.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/caoheadstart.org/videos/

