Local casinos taking precautions against possible coronavirus spread

Representatives from the Seneca Casinos released the following statement about their efforts to keep patrons safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

“Seneca Resorts & Casinos has been tracking Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we continue to actively monitor guidance from the CDC so we can be sure that we are taking the most comprehensive actions.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos places the highest priority on the health and safety of our guests and team members. In order to continue this level of safety we have implemented enhanced precautions during this time.

Here are a few of the additional resources that we have in place at each Seneca Resorts & Casinos property:

• We have placed hand-sanitizing stations throughout the property including at each entrance to each restroom.

• Our employees are required to wash their hands regularly and we encourage all guests to do so as well.

• The soap containers in all of our restrooms are continually being replenished.

Representatives at Hamburg Gaming Buffalo Raceway released the following information about coronavirus precautions.

“The health and safety or our employees and guests is our highest priority at Hamburg Gaming, and we take the threat of coronavirus very seriously and are monitoring the situation. We are taking appropriate precautions based on CDC guidance that is being shared by Delaware North. We’re sharing best practices with employees, including emphasizing prudent hygiene practices and staying home if they are sick, as well as increasing the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. For guests, we are providing hand sanitizer at the guest entrances.”