Local chef is in the running to win $50,000 and a spread in Bon Appetit magazine in “Favorite Chef” competition

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local chef is in the running for a worldwide favorite chef competition.

Ken Stoneback, the executive chef at Lumber City Winery and Bistro, stands to win a $50,000 prize and a two-page ad spread in Bon Appetit magazine if he places first in the contest.

“I heard about it on Facebook, filled out an application, and a few weeks later they emailed me and told me I was accepted,” Stoneback said.

The voting for the top five ends Thursday. You can vote once a day here or through Stoneback’s Facebook page. He’s currently in first place in his group.

“People in Western New York are really helpful- especially Buffalo Bills fans,” Stoneback said. “I’m in a lot of Buffalo Bills fan groups, and I’ve been getting a lot of support lately.

If he wins, the chef of 13 years says he would invest the money into opening a new restaurant in North Tonawanda.

He’s been on board at Lumber City for two months, crafting a menu that includes bistro-style meals and small plates like shrimp scampi, chicken piccata, and a steak sandwich.

Lumber City Winery and Bistro opened in September at 889 Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda. They will be producing their own wine as part of the Niagara Wine Trail.

