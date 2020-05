BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local cleaning service is giving back to the community today by giving away hospital-grade disinfectant.

Brite White Cleaning Service will be giving away disinfectant starting at 3 p.m. at High Klass Hair, 68 Allen St. The event will run under supplies are gone.

Those interested are asked to bring an empty 16 oz. bottle (the giveaway is good for one 16 oz. bottle per household), as well as to wear a mask and practice social distancing.