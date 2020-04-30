Local companies detail East Aurora Police and fire service vehicles for free

First responders across Western New York are getting an extra layer protection against the coronavirus.

A local clean-up and restoration company called Servpro details service vehicles for the East Aurora Police Department and fire departments Thursday.

“We’re doing the police right now, we’re doing the fire department later today, we have our guys going in they’re wiping everything down with a citrus based general cleaner first and then we have our CDC approved EPA approved hospital grade disinfectant,” said Daniel Bauer marketing manager servpro of the Southtowns.

East Aurora Police officials say keeping the service vehicles clean amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge.

“There’s a lot of heightened anxiety, there’s a lot of washing your hands as many times a day as you possibly can, so something like this, it just makes it easier to come into work. It probably relaxes the guys a little bit more knowing that the inside of these vehicles have been sanitized and they’re clean,” said Lt. Patrick Welch East Aurora Police.

“Every shift, we’ve been wiping the cars down, every time an officer exits a vehicle, at the end of their shift, we use the Clorox wipes and we do our best to disinfect, but these cars are used by many people and it’s probably a good place for the virus to sit. So, a service like this is very beneficial to us.”