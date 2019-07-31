Local company creates a “Virtual Lift” for cars

ACV Auctions, a 2015 43 North Competition Winner, celebrated the completion of its newly technology that will allow used car dealers to get an up close look at a vehicle before they buy it from their auction.



“Today’s announcement is super exciting, I mean, you’re seeing a company that’s continuing to provide trust and transparency to the wholesale automotive market more importantly when you think about the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Buffalo,” said Alex Gress, president of 43 North.



The imaging technology is called Virtual Lift. It shows a virtual-reality type image of the undercarriage of a vehicle, that’s posted for sale on the auction’s website.



Here is how it works. The car drives over the “Virtual Lift” The lift is 40 inchs long and 3.5 inches wide with an aluminum based exterior. A cell phone is placed on a device to help it record a virtual image of the undercarriage.



“The technology has changed to the point where you don’t need to take it somewhere you just need somebody that can look at it, so a consumer can feel a lot more comfortable these days for the dealers that are going to utilize this service,” said Paul Stasiak, president of Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers.