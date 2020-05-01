Local company is offering virtual paint nights with live instruction

(WIVB) – If social distancing has you missing paint nights, a local company has a virtual solution.

Vivid Buffalo is offering virtual paint nights with live instruction via Zoom. Customers can sign up for a scheduled class and receive a supply kit by delivery or mail.

“We are encouraging people to purchase multi-packs of tickets that can be shared

with people that are struggling or to essential staffers,” a press release from Vivid Buffalo said. “We are booking private parties for a variety of groups such as kids birthday parties, corporate team building and couples looking to gather together for fun.”

Vivid Buffalo is also offering virtual yoga classes.

