Local counties remain hopeful as Sen. Schumer says influx of vaccine heading to the state from the federal government

(WIVB)– A large influx of vaccines from the federal government is expected to hit the state in the coming weeks.

Sen. Charles Schumer, made the announcement Thursday. He says in addition to the vaccine more than 100 federally-funded vaccination sites are also going to be set up inside community health centers.

It’s something counties like Niagara, that has seen low vaccine supply, are looking forward to.

“So, we’re not unique here in Niagara County, every county is of course asking for more doses. They can and want to do more. We were disappointed that we’re only allocated 800 for this past week. We had anticipated a much larger shipment of course and we’re ready to do that,” said Rebecca J. Wydysh Niagara County Legislature Chairman.



Wydysh tells us they did receive an additional 1,000 doses shortly after their initial allotment of 800.

“So we did open up those appointments yesterday. I think they were gone in 10 or 15 minutes,” she said.

Meanwhile, there’s still no word on when the mass vaccination site is set to open at The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls.

“It’s exciting. It’s great to provide this kind of relief for those who are looking for a vaccine, not just in the Niagara Falls area, and we certainly hope that many of our residents take advantage of it, but also in the larger Niagara region,” Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

Restaino said he hopes to hear something on the status of the vaccination site sometime next week.