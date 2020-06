(WIVB) – A couple that bleeds Buffalo blue and red tied the knot in Cheektowaga on Friday night.

Mike and Celeste Cline always dreamed of getting married at New Era Field, but couldn’t do that because of the pandemic.

The couple made the best of the situation with a Bills-themed wedding.

Celeste says they made sure to keep the wedding safe and fun. The couple told News 4 that their mutual love of the Buffalo Bills is what brought them together in the first place.