Local couple gives back, after beating cancer

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man who beat cancer is giving back to the community, with his wife.

Last summer, David Hubert felt a lump on the side of his neck. He figured it was a sinus infection. So, he headed to the doctor’s office for what he expected to be a pretty routine visit.

“He said something is different this time so he sent me to get a cat scan,” said Hubert. “I said I could go at the end of the month and he said you’re going now, today.”

At the time he was a healthy 57-year-old. “He said I have some bad news and I’m thinking what’s the punchline,” said Hubert. “And then he said you have cancer. You’re going to survive but you’re going to go through hell.”

With no symptoms but a swollen gland, he diagnosed with throat cancer. “I’m a non-crier, one of those guys that doesn’t show emotion,” said Hubert. “And all the way to work I’m sitting there with tears running down my face thinking, ‘why me?'”

His wife of 38 years, Pam says the experience gave new meaning to the phrase “in sickness and in health.”

“I thought I knew cancer but when it hits home, you live it,” she said, “His cancer was my cancer.”

She was by Dave’s side every step of the way, through 35 radiation treatments and two rounds of chemo.

“She’s the other part that saved my life,” he said. “I’d wake up in the middle of the night and thought I was going to die in the bed because I was choking so bad,” he said. “Pam never shed a tear in front of me, never panicked.”

One full year later, Dave is in remission. He and Pam are appreciating their time together and giving back.

More than 50 pumpkins can be found on their lawn, each one with a dedication. “Anyone that’s battling the disease, that fought the disease or anyone that may have lost the battle, we will honor them and never forget,” said Pam Hubert.

Pam and numerous volunteers have also put together a prize package, worth more than $4,600. Everything goes to one lucky winner.

“My heart is full,” she said. “We’ve met so many amazing people and when you least expect it, they just step up.”

The money raised from the raffle will benefit cancer research and The Angel Fund, a group that helped the Hubert’s get by financially, during their cancer journey.

To donate and get a raffle ticket for the prize package, head here.

