ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Students across Central New York will be spotted dancing their way through the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

19 high school dance students from the Armstrong School of Dance will be taking part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

The Armstrong Dancers are from Ithaca, Newfield, Lansing, Moravia, Dryden, and Trumansburg school districts.

According to the Director Karen Armstrong Gorsky, the dancers received their first invitation to perform at the parade in 2008 following a New York City competition. Since then, they have been invited to perform with the Spirit of America Performance Dance Team.

Spirit of America Performance Dance Team is recruited from the top dance schools throughout the U.S.

According to statistics done by Loving New York, roughly 3 million people will be spectating the event in person and more than 50 million people will be viewing the parade from the comfort of their homes.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these students. For us, this means moving from our small town stage in Ithaca to a very big stage almost overnight!” Director at The Armstrong School of Dance Karen Armstrong Gorsky

The dancers will reportedly spend six days preparing for the parade in NYC with 600 other dancers from across the nation. The dancers will be working with nationally known choreographers for 6 hours a day leading up to the day of the parade.

The group will then march the 2.5-mile parade route and perform at Herald Square in front of the Macy’s department store.

According to Gorsky, the best time to see the dancers is likely between 11 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The group will be performing to “Run Run Rudolph!”

Where can I watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

To watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you can stream them on the following platforms:

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcasting the parade on the NBC network from 9:00 a.m. through noon.

Here are the following dancers set to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Corinne Beeners

Audrey Bennett

Genna Bennett

Micayla Besemer

Kiya Conners

Erin Durling

Ella Goggan

Anna Hibbard

Parker Jennings

Eliza Kennedy

Alivia Kirk

Elena Lauzun

Julia Madrid

Paige Morse

Kassidy Payne

Isa Salamanca

Clare Sanford

Greta Sanford

Juliana Troy

NewsChannel 9 would like to congratulate all of you on this great opportunity and we wish you the best of luck!