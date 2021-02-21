Local dance studio says belly dancing is a great way to stay healthy during the pandemic



Like many small local dance studios the House of Hips on 1863 Clinton St. has been closed for months because of the pandemic, and now they have reopened their doors with a few changes

“We’re limiting class sizes, we’re limiting to seven students plus the instructor, just to make sure everyone is able to socially distance properly,” said Poreda. “We’ve got “X” on the floor to let people know where they can stand safely and still be able to see themselves in the mirror and see the instructor.”

The focus for many people has been on improving health and wellness, since the start of the pandemic, and that’s why the owner of House of Hips says belly dancing offers a good aerobic exercise, strength, and balance.

The studio offers contemporary belly dance. mommy and me classes, modern dance, African dance and sword dance. For more information: www.housofhips.com https://www.facebook.com/houseofhips