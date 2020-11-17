Local diners brace for impact of more Covid-19 restrictions as Erie County’s Covid numbers ride high

As Erie County’s Coronavirus numbers run high, local small diners are bracing for the impact more restrictions could have on their businesses.

Sophia’s Restaurant, has been a mainstay on Military Road for decades. The diner is located in the 14216 zip code, an area that according to the county’s figures, has a good chance of turning from the yellow zone to the orange or red zones in the coming days.

The restaurant’s owner has decided to temporarily close the business, until the county’s Covid-19 numbers stabilize.

The decision to close temporarily wasn’t made lightly.

“We want to see the cases go down a little bit. I’ve got three little ones at home and their safety is my number one priority, my wife, my mother Sophia,” said owner Sam Doherty.

Like much of Erie County Larkinville is in a Covid-19 yellow zone, but that hasn’t dampened the spirits the Swan Street Diner.

The diner has adapted to changing times. They’re hoping that some of the new changes they’ve made, like the “walk-up” take out window, will help get them through a possible shut down in the days ahead.

“When we came back, after our first shutdown for Covid, we tried to figure out as many ways for touch less or contact less take out.” said Matthew Krauza kitchen manager. “We have been doing a lot more takeout, so I feel like we’re more equipped if we shut down again.”