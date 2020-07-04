Local doctor warns that shooting off fireworks yourself can be dangerous

(WIVB) – Personal fireworks and firecrackers are getting popular this year since many public displays are canceled.

A doctor at Kenmore Mercy Hospital warns that shooting them off yourself can be dangerous.

Dr. Lloyd Brown says that the hospital typically sees burn cases from holding or standing too close while lighting them.

Most of these injuries happen because people aren’t handling fireworks the right way or due to malfunction.

Experts say the most common fireworks injuries are to the hand, wrist, or fingers. Doctors also say using hand sanitizer before handling fireworks can increase the risk of you getting hurt.

“Now, we’re finding that the hand sanitizer can illicit certain chemical reactions with these fireworks,” Dr. Brown said. “The parents need to be careful how they’re using it when they’re setting off the fireworks.”

Doctors say small burns should be wrapped in a clean, cold towel to stop the burning process and evaluated to see if you need further medical attention.