Local doctors weigh-in on the new arrival of the UK B117 variant in WNY and if more than one mask should be worn

Niagara County was one of 9 counties in the state where the covid19 UK variant was found and as of mid-week there were 42 cases so far in the state.

Local health experts say it was only a matter of time before the variant UK-B117 showed up here Western New York

“We should assume that it is everywhere right now, this new variant,” said Dr. Tim Murphy director of UB Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

“We’re continuing to tell people this is just a wake up call for them to increase their vigilance and follow all of the guidelines that we’ve been telling them since the beginning,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director.

“It’s a stickier virus, so when you’re exposed to it, it’s more likely to stick to your mucus membrane and cause disease,” said Dr. Tim Murphy director of UB Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

As far as if the variant will make you sicker, the jury is still out on that.

“Now there’s a little bit of evidence, growing evidence that it may be more virulent, in other words, it may be more likely to make people sick and more likely to make people die, that evidence is not as strong as the evidence that is more transmissible,” Murphy said.

Health experts say, the only thing folks can do now is continue to take precautions and that includes social distancing and wearing face masks, be it one or two, or however many you’d like.

“There’s no rigorous scientific evidence that two masks are better than one, however it makes sense that wearing two masks will prevent these droplets more effectively, and there’s no harm in wearing two masks,” said Murphy. “It’s not a bad idea, but it’s not an official recommendation. I think the most important thing is to wear a mask that has proven to be effective. We know that it will reduce transmission, and it becomes especially important now that we have this variant that is more likely to be transmitted person to person.”