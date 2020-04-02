1  of  4
Local employer gives out $500 bonuses- to be used at local restaurants

(WIVB) – This week, a local business owner let all of his employees know they’d be receiving a bonus- with a catch.

John Bair of Milestone Consulting is giving all 13 of his employees a $500 bonus which must be used to order out from local restaurants, with generous tip.

“Employees have since been taking advantage, placing orders from the likes of Rachel’s, Agave, Clay Handi, and more,” a press release from the business said Thursday.  “Even remote employees are using the bonus to bolster their local economies in Houston, Boston, and beyond.”

