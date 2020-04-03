Local farmers donate produce to Byron-Bergen Central School District for pickup meals

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some local farmers in Genesee and Orleans county have stepped up to help feed kids in the Byron-Bergen Central School District while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The district has organized meal pickups for school-aged kids five days a week.

On Thursday, a trailer piled with produce from five local farms was dropped off at the school to help supply the district with food for the meals.

The participating farms are Mortellaro Farms, Star Growers, Stymus Farms, Torrey Farms, and Triple G Farms.

For more information, click here.