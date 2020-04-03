1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 327 active closings. Click for more details.

Local farmers donate produce to Byron-Bergen Central School District for pickup meals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some local farmers in Genesee and Orleans county have stepped up to help feed kids in the Byron-Bergen Central School District while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The district has organized meal pickups for school-aged kids five days a week.

On Thursday, a trailer piled with produce from five local farms was dropped off at the school to help supply the district with food for the meals.

The participating farms are Mortellaro Farms, Star Growers, Stymus Farms, Torrey Farms, and Triple G Farms.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss