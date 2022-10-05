KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 9-year-old from Ken-Ton is showing her community just how resilient she can be. Fifth grader Khloe Kibby has juvenile idiopathic arthritis — and is raising money to help find a cure.

“I’ll feel accomplished, like I’ve done real good for the world,” Khloe told News 4. “I’ll just feel proud of myself.”

Khloe’s parents first noticed something unusual with their daughter’s knees and elbow when she was 4 years old.

“It was quite swollen, and it was swollen in a really wonky way. It was definitely not sprained or anything, not an injury,” said Khloe’s mom Kristie. “So we took her to her pediatrician, who agreed that was not normal.”

The treatment required lots of hospital visits, doctor visits, and bloodwork, and throughout it all Khloe remained strong.

“I know that the pain comes and goes, so I know it’s going to end, and I know I can work through it,” Khloe said.

When asked how she was feeling on the day she was interviewed, she said, “Oh, I’m feeling great.”

“By seeing how strong she is and how adaptive she is and how she just overcomes any obstacle that comes her way it makes me so so proud,” Kristie said.

“When I first met Miss Khloe, she was actually in a stroller and not physically able to move too much and do the walk,” said Talisa King, the event chair and coordinator for the Buffalo Walk to Cure Arthritis. King also has arthritis.

The event raises money for the Arthritis Foundation. This year, Khloe will be the honoree.

“So to be able to honor her as this year’s youth honoree for the Walk to Cure Arthritis Buffalo is an absolutely amazing experience,” King said.

Khloe’s fundraising team is called “Green Glo 4 Khlo Khlo” and has so far raised more than $1,500.

Khloe and her family will be walking side by side in the Walk to Cure Arthritis at Delaware Park on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. To learn more about the event and how to register, click here.