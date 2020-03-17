Local food pantry gloves up, packing food for those in need

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the midst of all of this chaos, Resurrection Life Food Pantry remains open, feeding the most vulnerable across the community.

Being one of the largest food pantries in Western New York, those at Resurrection Life say now more than ever its services are needed.

“We’re all going through incredibly challenging times but one thing people all need is food,” said Administrator Greg Glovins.

Volunteers are gloved up and keeping their distance, while packing hundreds of bags of food. Every step eliminating interaction between clients and volunteers.

In order to keep thousands safe and fed, it has created a hands free drive through system.

“We’ll check IDs from a distance through a closed window, and then a volunteer loads up the back seat of their car,” said Glovins. “And then we let them go on their way.”

And those involved say offering this service can be life saving, since 54 percent of the clients are senior citizens

“One we want to keep them safe and two we understand that food is a critical piece of making it through these challenging times,” said Glovins.

The pantry expects to serve than 400 families just today alone. For distribution dates and times, head here.