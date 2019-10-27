Local group holds self-love awareness event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local group is bringing awareness to domestic violence and mental health conditions.



A self-love awareness event was held at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center, on East Eagle street in Buffalo Saturday.

One of the founders of the event lost her sister this past summer. Mary Howard ,18, died after getting struck by a truck, near Erie Pennsylvania in July. Her sister, Olivia, tells News 4, her sister’s death was extremely difficult on her.

She suffers from anxiety and depression and joined a support group, called Smile You’re Great which changed her life.



The founder of Smile You’re Great also helped put together the event, which allowed people to open up about their struggles.