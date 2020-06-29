Local group hosts six-mile bike ride in memory of those who have died from police violence

(WIVB) – A local group called “Colored Girls Bike Too” is honoring those who have lost their lives due to police violence.

They held a six-mile bike ride on Sunday in memory of people who have died, specifically women.

They said they wanted to lift up the history and resistance of black women in the country.

“The goal is to create a community of black women who bike in Buffalo and use it as a tool of empowerment, activism, alternative transportation, and mental wellness,” said Jalonda Hill, founder and president of the group.

As part of Sunday’s ride, the group celebrated the late Mary Talbert, a well-known suffragist, civil rights, and anti-lynching advocate.

Talbert is buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery.