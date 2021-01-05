Local hockey coach says it’s time to let kids back on the ice for games

(WIVB) – While Western New York’s hockey players wait to return to the ice for games, a local coach is making sure their skills don’t get rusty.

Bob Janosz is a goalie coach and his children play hockey.

Since the closures started nearly a year ago, he’s been posting videos to Facebook to give players tips to stay active and stay in shape.

He thinks it’s time to let kids play games again because they’ve been acting responsibly.

“They’re doing a great job of following the rules, spreading out on the ice around the locker room,” Janosz said. “Most rinks, they’re not even allowed in the locker room, so I think it’s time.”

Following a protest over the weekend, a number of state senators from upstate New York signed a letter calling on Gov. Cuomo to reconsider the high-risk status given to hockey.

They say average high school hockey platers are in physical contact with each other for less than three seconds.