Local hospital prepares for COVID vaccine with new equipment

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is ready to receive the vaccine. Part of their preparation was to bring in a new ultra-low temp freezer which goes as low as 112 degrees below zero – ten degrees colder than what the vaccine needs to be stored.



“We’ve been working together to prepare for this,” said Michelle Lewis, the center’s director of pharmacy.



It’s all hands on deck as the staff prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine. One of their biggest tools is that state of the art freezer which arrived just last week.

“They typically go down to negative 86 degrees celsius, which is – this vaccine must be kept at at least negative 70 degrees, and in order to work with the shipping container all the way to the freezer, we have to protect ourselves with special gloves,” Lewis said.

The vaccine’s journey is a complicated one in order to keep it cold during distribution, according to Pfizer’s supply chain executive Tanya Alcorn.



“It’s a box about the size of a carry on suitcase and there’s dry ice around it. Then it actually has a device within it that has a continuous gps and temperature monitor so we will have continuous eyes on every shipper.”

Once it arrives at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical center, the staff there has 90 seconds to either replace the dry ice or get it into their freezer.



“Mentally, it’s just trying to work together is the big thing because we know it’s going to be some long hours coming up and very critical points with being able to administer this to the appropriate people and hopefully turn a corner with this pandemic,” Lewis said.

Lewis says the hospital has been told to prepare to receive the vaccine as early as tomorrow. Because their new freezer is so large, the staff has reached out to niagara county to let officials know they can help with storing extras if needed.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: