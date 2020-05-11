Local hospitals to receive more than $65 million in federal funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins has unveiled that western New York hospitals will receive more than $65 million in federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently released $10 billion for rural hospitals nationwide. They also released $12 billion for hospitals with a high number of COVID-19 patients.

Mercy Hospital in south Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban in Williamsville, Buffalo General and Sisters Hospital will all receive a portion of this funding.

Recipient Federal Funding Mercy Hospital $11,040,072.35 Millard Fillmore Suburban $14,810,932.30 Buffalo General Hospital $15,580,690.05 Sisters Hospital $24,003,213.31 TOTAL $65,434,908.01

“There is no doubt that every hospital in the region has over-extended its resources to care for those have fallen ill due to coronavirus and to keep our frontline healthcare workers equipped and protected,” said Higgins. “This distribution is specifically directed to the hospitals that served the highest number of patients in the early stages of the pandemic. We will continue to fight for additional healthcare resources to save lives.”

ECMC was left out of the latest federal disbursement since the hospital did not have more than 100 COVID-19 patient admissions between the start of the year and April 10.

Dr. Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., president and CEO of Erie Medical Center Corporation said, “It is inconceivable that no relief funds were provided to ECMC in the latest round of federal funding designed to help severely affected hospitals struggling with the impact of the pandemic. Hospitals like ECMC, who take care of some of the poorest and most vulnerable citizens in our community, have been left behind significantly in these appropriations.”

Ever since March 16, ECMC has admitted 156 coronavirus patients. 33 are still there, and 10 of those patients are on ventilators.

To this date, ECMC hospital has received $11.5 million in Provider Relief Fund appropriations. To compare those numbers, ECMC says Kaleida Health has received $59.3 million to date, while Catholic Health has received $55.6 million.