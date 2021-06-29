Local lawmakers weigh in on the Buffalo mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Buffalo Common Council member and Erie County legislator Betty Jean Grant is putting her support behind the presumptive mayor-elect, India Walton.

Grant challenged Mayor Byron Brown for the democratic nomination in 2017, but fell short.

She endorsed Walton and believes Mayor Brown should accept the results of the primary and step aside.

“The current mayor has been in office 16 years, for four terms and I think about all he could do or can do for Buffalo has been demonstrated by his involvement with the redevelopment, which I thought he did a fantastic job,” Grant said Tuesday, “But I think in order to grow Buffalo, to make it more inclusive, to have everybody feel like they have a seat at the table, I think it is time for a change.”

Meanwhile, Masten Councilman Ulysees Wingo, who’s backing Mayor Brown’s candidacy, tells News 4 even though the mayor may have come up short during primary, he is going to come back in full force.

“He’s going to run a campaign,” Wingo said. “He’s going to run the type of campaign that many of us know that he’s capable of running and while he runs this race we will all see how Miss Walton holds up.”

Absentee ballots from last week’s primary election are set to be counted tomorrow.

