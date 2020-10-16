Local leaders announce Halloween safety guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween, and parents are wondering if their children will be able to trick-or-treat this year.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he plans to issue guidelines “with an abundance of caution” for families this Halloween, since he’s concerned the holiday could lead to higher COVID-19 infection rates.

“There are experts that are concerned that we could see COVID spike as we move into the colder weather,” he said.

Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger released his guidance for trick-or-treaters Thursday. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents taking part in the hunt for candy must wear a mask, keep the size of their group down and maintain social distancing.

“The police aren’t going to be walking around the Town of Tonawanda enforcing that,” Emminger said. “We’re relying on the adults, the parents, the grandparents to remind their children and grandchildren.”

Experts we spoke with say there are certain measures you should follow to keep yourself and others safe from the coronavirus this holiday.

Dr. John Crane, a Professor of Medicine specializing in infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, said those trick-or-treating, including parents and children, should wear a mask.

“I also think it’s probably a good idea for homeowners answering the door with trick-or-treaters at their doorstep to probably also wear masks then,” Dr. Crane said.

He also suggests only going to homes that you know have safety guidelines in place, like visiting close neighbors or family members.

Ultimately, he said there are ways to stay safe while also having fun this Halloween.

