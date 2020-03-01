Local leaders discuss next steps for Buffalo’s ‘future of mobility’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How do you normally get around the City of Buffalo? That answer could soon change following a weeklong conference held by a national group that explores transportation technology.

The Congress of New Urbanism met alongside many local leaders to explore “the future of mobility” in the Queen City. The conference brought together different groups to come up with ideas about how Buffalo can adapt to transportation technology.

“There were national experts that came to Buffalo from across the country, that looked at our unique transportation issues, mobility issues in Buffalo, and gave us some ideas to consider for our future,” explained Mayor Byron Brown. “Things are happening all over the country as it relates to mobility and what mobility will look like in the future. We want Buffalo to not only be part of that national conversation, we want the needs of the City of Buffalo and what’s happening in the City of Buffalo to help shape that national conversation.”

The city now has several goals over a 20-year timeline. The first will happen within the next couple of months: to form a group that will start gathering data for specific transportation ideas.”

According to Mayor Brown, the city has already started to set funding aside for these projects. That includes a 20 million dollar mobility fund.