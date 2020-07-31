Local leaders gather on Buffalo’s East Side to call for an end to gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anti-violence groups throughout the Queen City came together on Buffalo’s East Side Thursday, calling for an end to gun violence. This comes during what has been a particularly violent summer – with more than 50 shootings since June.

The group unveiled what they call their 2020 Anti-Gun Violence Community Action Plan, which includes pushing for an end to gun trafficking.

Neal Dobbins of Most Valuable Parents says this has become a huge issue in our area, and that many times guns come into Buffalo illegally from states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Do you know what that means to us on the East Side of Buffalo? That means more purchases and more guns trafficked into the hands of our children,” he told News 4.

Leaders say they also want elected officials to bring an end to the Tiahrt Amendment, originally passed in 2003, which prohibits the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from releasing tracing information to the public on guns used in a crime.

“This is 17-years-old, and thousands and thousands of deaths later in Buffalo and across the country to illegal guns,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Ultimately the group says something needs to be done now in order to save future generations.

