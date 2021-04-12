Local leaders hope to expand AMTRAK services to Toronto

(WIVB) – Local leaders are hoping to make the trip to Toronto a bit smoother.

In a press conference Monday, Congressman Brian Higgins explained the American Jobs Plan. It includes a $80 billion investment to expand and improve AMTRAK services around the nation.

Amtrak released a 15-year plan, with a map outlining service between Buffalo, Niagara Falls, New York, and Toronto.

Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino are asking that the federal government give a chunk of that money to improving our AMTRAK services, and that they make it a priority.



Higgins says the economy still has 8.5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.

The hope is that this expansion would create a surplus of employment in our area.