Local leaders hosting food drive “thru” benefiting FeedMore WNY Saturday

(WIVB) – Have extra non-perishable food items?

Buffalo Common Council member Christopher Scanlon and Erie County legislators John Gilmour and Tim Meyers are hosting a food drive “thru” from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday benefiting FeedMore WNY.

The drive will be held in the parking lot of Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway in Buffalo.

Anyone interested in donating can pull their vehicle into the parking lot and volunteers will unload the donations, in order to limit contact.

FeedMore WNY is accepting all nonperishable donations but is in greater need of canned fruits, vegetables, and proteins (peanut butter, fish, and meats).