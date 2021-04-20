Local leaders react to the Chauvin guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The world watched with bated breath as the verdict came into a Minnesota courtroom Tuesday that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

Here’s what New York leaders had to say:

This historic verdict in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin will not

bring George Floyd back, but for the Floyd family and for all Black lives, justice

has prevailed. The small group of people that rendered three guilty verdicts

today further demonstrates that Black Lives Matter. This murder has had a very

deep and personal impact on so many, and while there is still so much work to

be done and the need for much more change, this is a verdict for all of those who

have dedicated themselves to racial justice through peaceful protest Mayor Byron Brown

My 10 month old son is clapping 👏🏿 ✊🏿 — April Baskin (@AprilBaskinld2) April 20, 2021

In our legal system, justice is considered “blind,” but it is not always served. Today, justice was served for George Floyd’s murder. Hopefully this verdict is the beginning of real change for our nation, but Mr. Floyd is still dead. May his family find solace in this verdict. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 20, 2021

Today, we have justice for George Floyd. Thinking of his family today as they continue to grieve. Long overdue progress in the fight for equal justice under the law continues. — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) April 20, 2021

Tonight, we’re finally seeing justice for George Floyd.



But we know our work is far from over. Tomorrow, we must continue to fight against the violence and injustices that people of color face every day. We must do better – together. — Senator Tim Kennedy (@SenKennedy) April 20, 2021

This verdict brings some small measure of justice to George Floyd’s family, but nothing can ease their pain or return him to them. We must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and fight to dismantle the systemic racism that led to the deaths of too many Black Americans. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 20, 2021