Local leaders react to the Chauvin guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The world watched with bated breath as the verdict came into a Minnesota courtroom Tuesday that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

Here’s what New York leaders had to say:

This historic verdict in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin will not
bring George Floyd back, but for the Floyd family and for all Black lives, justice
has prevailed. The small group of people that rendered three guilty verdicts
today further demonstrates that Black Lives Matter. This murder has had a very
deep and personal impact on so many, and while there is still so much work to
be done and the need for much more change, this is a verdict for all of those who
have dedicated themselves to racial justice through peaceful protest

Mayor Byron Brown

