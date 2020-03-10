Local leaders urge people to remain calm as coronavirus cases increase across NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases across the U.S.

There are now 142 people who have tested positive for the disease, mostly downstate. But because it’s so contagious, health officials are urging people to take precautions for if and when it comes here.

“If we act appropriately, hopefully we will not have a case here,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “If we do, then we will act appropriately to ensure that case does not spread.”

Officials are now taken action. The state has implemented a policy so if just one student tests positive for coronavirus, their school will be shut down for at least 24 hours while it is sanitized. The governor has also crafted legislation ensuring people will be paid for sick leave if they are under quarantine.

Out of the 142 cases, only eight have been hospitalized. Cuomo said most people won’t even realize they have the disease and will recover on their own. Those who are most vulnerable are senior citizens and people with underlying illnesses.

The state has been working with the CDC to expand coronavirus testing throughout New York. Just yesterday, Roswell Park announced it will be a state-designated testing facility.

At this time, the only people who will be tested are those who are in high-risk areas or were in contact with someone in a high-risk area. There will be no random testing.