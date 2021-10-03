Local makeup artist creates Ghoul-Glam look with Halloween Makeovers

Halloween’s right around a corner and local makeup artist Beauty in Bloom wants to help you look your ghoulish best!

Gabby Morganti owner of Beauty in Bloom is booking appointments right now for Halloween Makeovers. Her Halloween transformations range from colorful and enchanting to spooky and scary.

“Whatever idea you have, we can bring it to life,” she said. “It can be anything from simple like gothic glam makeup, to something a little bit more elaborate, like a fun skeleton or a skull look or a crazy zombie look.”

Morganti’s love for makeup and art began as a kid.

“I’ve always had kind of a passion for the arts, the makeup kind of came with that,” she said. “When I was younger I kind of just used makeup to express myself as well. It just kind of grew from there.”

Her talents go beyond Halloween makeovers, she is also a skilled esthetician and microblading artist. She runs her operation inside The Huntsman: House of Tattoos on Elmwood Avenue.

For appointments visit Facebook @beautyinbloom716 and Instagram @beautyinbloom716