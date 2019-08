GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man is facing charges after police say he slashed a teen in the face with a sword.

Ryan Blush, 24, is accused of slashing the teen with a 2-foot long Japanese style steel sword during a fight at Caroga Lake.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says following the incident, Blush threw the sword in the lake. Officers were able to retrieve the sword Friday morning.

Blush was charged with assault and remanded after being arraigned.