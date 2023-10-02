EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man who is autistic is in desperate need of the return of his electric bike after it was stolen last week.

The Evans Police Department is investigating after the electric bike was stolen last week Wednesday in the 6800 block of Erie Road in Derby. The theft of this electric bike has become a major inconvenience for the bike’s owner, Nathan Enser of Evans.

Police say they believe the bike was dragged from a sidewalk and put into a pickup truck or an SUV.

A family friend says Nathan is autistic and built this electric bike from scratch in order to get around and get to his two jobs.

After the bike was stolen, Nathan’s been getting around with a lower quality bike.

“It’s devastating to him because now he’s trying to use a bike with less battery power and motor capability he has to worry about the thing breaking down in the winter, so basically this was his transportation and his only way of getting to work,” said Maria Santalucia, a family friend, “Shame on the people who stole a bike from a kid who’s trying to survive.”

Nathan’s e-bike is quite impressive, with lights on it and a charging system. It can travel over 70 miles on one charge. Santalucia says it took Nathan many months to build the bike. Because of his autism, he’s unable to drive a car.

Nathan has created a GoFundMe to help himself.

If you have any information about the theft of this e-bike you’re asked to call Evans Police at 716-549-3600.