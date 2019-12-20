Mother searching for answers after her son was shot and killed on Buffalo’s east side

Markeita Bennett and her husband were sleeping when they got the call around midnight.

“I just needed to get to where he was, I got some phone calls and we just jumped up and threw some clothes on and tried to get to the scene,” she said. “And, when we got to the scene they told us he had already been transported to the hospital.”

Buffalo Police say her son, Rene-Cameren Tucker was shot multiple times near the intersection of Moselle Street and Box avenue around 11:30 Thursday night. He was taken to ECMC, where he died.

“I don’t know if Christmas will ever be the same. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I don’t know,” said Bennett.

But for now, she’s just looking for answers.

“I’m not sure where he was, why he was where he was who he was with. I don’t have any answers to my questions,” she said. “None.”



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.







