Local motorsport legend Ed Ortiz dies from COVID-19

(WIVB) – A popular Western New York stock car racer who was instrumental in the founding of Ransomville Speedway has died from COVID-19.

Ed Ortiz, 88, died at Buffalo General Hospital on April 16.

Ortiz was the first American driver to win a championship at Merrittville in 1961, John A. Bisci, director of public relations for World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois, wrote. He followed that up with points titles at Ransomville (1962), two at Canandaigua (1962, 1963) and a fourth, final crown at Lancaster in 1966. He also was named 1962 NASCAR New York State Sportsman champion.

Ortiz was also one of the original members of the Ransomville Slo-Pokes, a group of 15 who started the original speedway in the 1950’s on property behind Ortiz’s father’s car dealership.

He was a lifelong resident of Ransomville and operated Ed’s Garage on Youngstown-Lockport Road for decades. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Memorials will be held at a date to be announced.