Local music venue to remain closed until more restrictions are lifted

TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) – Indoor entertainment venues can open at 33 percent capacity, but many places in Western New York believe that limit is just too low to turn a profit. That’s why Stamps The Bar in the City of Tonawanda is choosing to keep their doors closed.

“With live music, to put enough acts in here. and to be able to have an audience, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” manager Jenn Julewski said.

Last week events, arts, and entertainment venues were given the green light to reopen with restrictions and other safety guidelines in place. For example, all attendees must wear a mask and maintain a safe distance.

Local event promoter Gregory Burt tells news 4, while they want to offer live music again, at this time it would cost more than they’d make.

“A lot of the restrictions are very restrictive. you know more than just the spacing there’s a lot of other things we would have to implement in order to open and a small venue like stamps here it’s just not feasible,” Burt said. “We don’t have the space for many people with the 6 foot distancing. We don’t have the money to put up to do everything for every show that would come in to cover it.”

The indoors capacity limit would be increased to 150 people if venues require negative covid testing for attendees prior to entering.