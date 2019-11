BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wake Up was joined by local musician Davey O., to tell us about the fifth consecutive “Davey O. & Friends – a concert to benefit FeedMore WNY.

The concert will be held at the Ninth Ward at Babeville on Thursday, November 14th at 7:30 pm.

In addition to Davey O’s performance, the Porcelain Train, Meet the Bacons along with others will be performing.

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefiting FeedMore WNY. There will be a basket raffle and a 50/50 drawing as well.