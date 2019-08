One person is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash on Buffalo’s East Side early Saturday morning.

Police say a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving on Memorial Drive when it veered off the road, hit a curb and a tree then rolled over.



Investigators say a 42-year-old woman died at the scene. A 27-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and treated with non-life threatening injuries.



The crash is under investigation.