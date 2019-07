A man is dead after his car struck a tractor trailer in the Town of Pavilion Saturday.

According to the Genesee County Sheriffs Office, 81-year-old Robert Daniels of Warsaw was traveling south on Route 19 in a Mercury Sedan and failed to stop at the red light.

The car struck the passenger side of a semi trailer traveling northbound on Route 63 driven by 69- year-old Micheal Dunn of Ontario.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.