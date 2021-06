TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A motorcyclist is in ECMC Sunday, after hitting a car in Tonawanda.



Police say the motorcyclist was riding south down Main Street when the bike hit a car making a left turn.

The victim has multiple injuries but police have not released information on their condition.



Main Street is currently blocked off at Hill Street.

