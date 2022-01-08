10 WNY hospitals ordered to stop non-essential, ​non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon that 40 hospitals statewide will have to suspend non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for a minimum of two weeks due to “limited staffed patient bed capacity.”
Ten of those 40 hospitals are in the Western New York area. The state DOH said in a news release, this is a move in accordance with Governor Kathy Hochul’s November 26 executive order to ensure there’s enough hospital bed capacity to get through the COVID-19 winter surge.
The affected hospitals are in areas that have “met the state’s threshold for ‘high-risk regions’ or low capacity facilities.” The DOH added that if these hospitals have occupancy above 95%, they are also required to stop elective surgeries at hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers for at least two weeks.
Here’s a look at local hospitals that have been notified to stop non-essential non-urgent elective surgeries:
Cattaraugus County:
Olean General Hospital
Chautauqua County:
Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.
Erie County:
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
Erie County Medical Center
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
Sisters of Charity Hospital
Genesee County:
United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus
Niagara County:
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center
Orleans County:
Medina Memorial Hospital
Wyoming County:
Wyoming County Community Hospital
For a full list of other affected hospitals, click here.
“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed.”
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Ithaca man arrested after multiple forcible groping incidents
- 10 WNY hospitals ordered to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks
- Geneva man indicted for serious Yates County horse & buggy accident
- Sinéad O’Connor reveals son, 17, has died after going missing
- Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’