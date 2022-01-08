10 WNY hospitals ordered to stop non-essential, ​non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon that 40 hospitals statewide will have to suspend non-essential, ​non-urgent elective procedures for a minimum of two weeks due to “limited staffed patient bed capacity.”

Ten of those 40 hospitals are in the Western New York area. The state DOH said in a news release, this is a move in accordance with Governor Kathy Hochul’s November 26 executive order to ensure there’s enough hospital bed capacity to get through the COVID-19 winter surge.

The affected hospitals are in areas that have “met the state’s threshold for ‘high-risk regions’ or ​low capacity facilities.” The DOH added that if these hospitals have occupancy above 95%, they are also required to stop elective surgeries at hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers for at least two weeks.

Here’s a look at local hospitals that have been notified to stop non-essential ​non-urgent elective surgeries:

Cattaraugus County:

Olean General Hospital

Chautauqua County:

Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc.

Erie County:

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital

Erie County Medical Center

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Sisters of Charity Hospital

Genesee County:

United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus

Niagara County:

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center

Orleans County:

Medina Memorial Hospital

Wyoming County:

Wyoming County Community Hospital

For a full list of other affected hospitals, click here.

“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed.”