CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Damar Hamlin went down on the field in Cincinnati, it was the first many had seen CPR.

And after watching number 3’s medical emergency on national television, two local radio hosts decided to put out a call to their listeners.

“I think Buffalo is the city of good neighbors, said Cassiday Proctor, co-host, of 103.3 The Edge morning show. “What’s more neighborly than knowing how to save your neighbor’s life?

Saving a life has been on the minds of many after watching Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

And it made the morning show hosts at 103.3 The Edge think, “Have you ever had CPR training? And I said ‘yeah, I have, but it’s been five years, I don’t think I have the confidence, I need that refresher,” Proctor added.

So Proctor and her co-host Anthony Wise asked their listeners if they’d be interested in hands-only CPR training.

“Anytime the community takes advantage of the moment to learn something to better themselves and the community around them I think is a great thing,” Wise told News 4. “So, let’s be honest it doesn’t happen a lot these days, so when they take the opportunity, I’m really happy when it happens.”

More than 30 Edge listeners showed up for the free half-hour American Red Cross training.

Using foam ambulances, people as young as 11 years old learned how to do compressions.

“I was listening to The Edge on the way to drop her off to school and I heard about the class, so I decided we should sign up,” said Jamie Brenon, Tonawanda resident. “Especially when she decided she wants to start babysitting. So, I figured it was a good idea.”

Alex Verrastro is a veterinary technician, she knows how to do CPR on animals, but wanted training to help people.

“I think it’s important because as we learned in the course, ya know, the majority of bystanders who do CPR, save people’s lives in cardiac arrest events,” said Verrastro.

The CEO of American Red Cross Western New York, Nick Bond said people shouldn’t be nervous to learn CPR.

“More than 80 percent of the time, if you’re actually doing CPR, it’s on a loved one,” Bond said. So, putting that in mind, really today is about building confidence.”

Organizers say the training was all about making saving a life more accessible.

For details on CPR training, click here.