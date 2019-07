BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Port of Call: Buffalo has come to an end. But if you make your way to Buffalo's waterfront, you'll still see a few of the ships, and even have the chance to board one of them.

The festival, which brought in a dozen tall ships, wrapped up Sunday. Buffalo police estimated 40,000 people visited the waterfront on the final day, bringing the total to 125,000 visitors since Thursday.