11 Day Power Play kicks off Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play hockey game is coming to Buffalo Riverworks.

The game starts Saturday with 20 players on each team. They’ll be playing for 251 hours, raising money for cancer research and wellness programs around Western New York.

They’re also looking forward to taking back the record for the world’s longest hockey game, now held by players in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada.

Over the years Buffalo’s 11 Day Power Play has raised more than $5 million.